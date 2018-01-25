VnExpress International
Dive into the Saigon market where colors stay vibrant overnight

By Phong Vinh   January 25, 2018 | 01:10 pm GMT+7
The wholesale flower market opened in 1987 and is dubbed the ‘Little Da Lat.’
