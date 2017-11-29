The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese resort town Hoi An tells bars to tone it down, close by midnight
An entertainment hub away from the town center is in the planning to cater for late-night revelers.
On Hanoi's giant lake, amateurs stir up colorful boat race
More than 400 contestants gathered for the first rowing race on the West Lake.
11 places for coffee break from Tet party spree
These coffee shops in Hanoi and Saigon open through the holiday, offering a quick escape from beer parties.
February 17, 2018 | 10:43 am GMT+7
Floating market carries Tet spirit in Vietnam’s rural south
Fresh pork, watermelons and golden chrysanthemums are not glamorous, they’re essential.
February 13, 2018 | 11:34 am GMT+7
7 Vietnamese markets where the colors of Tet are yours to buy
From Hanoi to Saigon, the vibrancy is undeniable.
February 08, 2018 | 11:25 am GMT+7
Dive into the Saigon market where colors stay vibrant overnight
The wholesale flower market opened in 1987 and is dubbed the ‘Little Da Lat.’
January 25, 2018 | 01:10 pm GMT+7
Hanoi, Da Nang among world’s top trending destinations in 2018: Airbnb
Bookings for the Vietnamese cities have increased more than threefold from last year.
December 28, 2017 | 11:31 am GMT+7
Tourism obsession turns green retreat into construction site outside Hanoi
'For Tam Dao to become a high-ranking tourism site, we have to accept some impacts on life and the environment.'
December 19, 2017 | 10:16 am GMT+7
Vietnam's emerald mountain gem named among world’s most beautiful
'Terraced rice fields are a shade of green so deep, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped into a painting.’
December 13, 2017 | 10:47 am GMT+7
More than just a Kong set: Vietnamese province named among top places to go in 2018
Forget Hanoi and Ha Long Bay, Ninh Binh is the place to visit next year.
December 01, 2017 | 05:55 pm GMT+7
The Guardian names Vietnam’s Quy Nhon among best destinations for winter sun
The quiet beach town offers ‘a laidback atmosphere and the perfect place for a relaxed getaway.’
November 29, 2017 | 03:08 pm GMT+7
What do you know about Da Nang, the upcoming host of APEC?
Vietnam's central city has released a self-introductory video a week before it welcomes world leaders to the key regional summit.
October 31, 2017 | 02:23 pm GMT+7
From river markets to tropical orchards: Take a taste of Vietnam's Tien Giang
The Mekong province is around an hour away from Saigon, and has everything to provide the perfect getaway.
August 19, 2017 | 05:59 pm GMT+7
The great escape from Saigon to four Mekong havens
Just a four-hour drive will land you in a jungle paradise.
July 23, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
This dance between the sun and the clouds will take your breath away in Vietnam
Try staying overnight on the mountain to capture Mau Son emerging through the fluffy morning clouds.
July 18, 2017 | 09:07 am GMT+7
