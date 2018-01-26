VnExpress International
Trump in Davos: US would consider remaining in TPP

By CNBC via Reuters   January 26, 2018 | 10:55 am GMT+7
'I would do TPP if we made a much better deal than we had.' Trump told CNBC from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. ​
