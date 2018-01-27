The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam 1-2 Uzbekistan: The goals
By
Staff reporters
January 27, 2018 | 04:51 pm GMT+7
Watch the goals from the final between Vietnam and Uzbekistan at the AFC U23 Championship.
U23 Asian Cup
Q&A with coach Park Hang-seo, the mastermind behind Vietnam's U23 football success
Vietnamese PM waits 5 hours to greet returning U23 football ‘warriors’
Vietnam U23 football team: The journey
Tags:
Vietnam
football
AFC Cup
U23
soccer
Uzbekistan
Uzbek
final
goals
Vietnam 1-2 Uzbekistan: The goals
