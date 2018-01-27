VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Vietnam 1-2 Uzbekistan: The goals

By Staff reporters   January 27, 2018 | 04:51 pm GMT+7
Watch the goals from the final between Vietnam and Uzbekistan at the AFC U23 Championship.

U23 Asian Cup

Q&A with coach Park Hang-seo, the mastermind behind Vietnam's U23 football success

Q&A with coach Park Hang-seo, the mastermind behind Vietnam's U23 football success

Vietnamese PM waits 5 hours to greet returning U23 football ‘warriors’

Vietnamese PM waits 5 hours to greet returning U23 football ‘warriors’

Vietnam U23 football team: The journey

Vietnam U23 football team: The journey

See more
Tags: Vietnam football AFC Cup U23 soccer Uzbekistan Uzbek final goals
 
View more

It's snow time: Cold front descends on northern Vietnam

Earth to see first blue moon eclipse since 1866 on January 31

Vietnam U23 football team: The journey

‘I’ve never seen someone celebrate a loss like this’: Vietnam's football spirit surprises tourists

 
go to top