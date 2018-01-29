VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Vietnam U23 football team: The journey

By Nhung Nguyen   January 29, 2018 | 12:00 am GMT+7
A look back at the Golden Stars' dream run in the 2018 AFC U23 Championship

U23 Asian Cup

Q&A with coach Park Hang-seo, the mastermind behind Vietnam's U23 football success

Q&A with coach Park Hang-seo, the mastermind behind Vietnam's U23 football success

Vietnamese PM waits 5 hours to greet returning U23 football ‘warriors’

Vietnamese PM waits 5 hours to greet returning U23 football ‘warriors’

S Korean leader hails Vietnam's amazing U23 Asian Cup run

S Korean leader hails Vietnam's amazing U23 Asian Cup run

See more
Tags: Vietnam U23 football AFC Cup
 
View more

Elephant race and flying man bring down the curtain on India’s 'Rural Olympics'

Kitchen God rush takes over central Vietnamese village ahead of Tet

It's snow time: Cold front descends on northern Vietnam

Earth to see first blue moon eclipse since 1866 on January 31

 
go to top