Tag
trade
Trump signs US-Taiwan travel bill; China 'strongly dissatisfied'
The United States does not have formal ties with Taiwan but is required by law to help it with self-defense and is the island's primary source of ...
Rejecting protectionism, ASEAN and Australia commit to free trade
'Protectionism is a dead end,' Australian Prime Minister said.
US pressing China to cut trade surplus by $100 bln: White House
Trade experts have said tariffs imposed as a result of the China intellectual property probe may fall outside of WTO rules.
March 15, 2018 | 08:28 am GMT+7
Vietnam fights US anti-dumping tariff on shrimp exports
Exporters claim that the U.S. side has miscalculated a key factor used to calculate a new tariff.
March 09, 2018 | 06:17 pm GMT+7
Pacific trade deal to boost Vietnam's economy, drive reforms: World Bank
Textiles, footwear and beverages are expected to enjoy a boost thanks to lower tariffs.
March 09, 2018 | 05:25 pm GMT+7
Concern over China influence shadows chip sector deal
A tie-up between Broadcom and Qualcomm would be worth an estimated $117 bln.
March 09, 2018 | 09:58 am GMT+7
Asia-Pacific nations sign sweeping trade deal without US
The CPTPP will reduce tariffs in countries that together amount to more than 13 percent of the global economy.
March 09, 2018 | 07:39 am GMT+7
Trump to authorize tariffs as White House opens way for more exemptions
The tariffs would impose a duty of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium to counter cheap imports, especially from China.
March 08, 2018 | 08:44 am GMT+7
11 Pacific trade pact countries go it alone without US
The deal, set to be sealed on Thursday, is seen by some members as striking a blow against protectionism.
March 06, 2018 | 10:20 pm GMT+7
Bangladesh and Vietnam aim to raise trade to $2 bln by 2020
Bangladesh mainly imports agriculture products from Vietnam, while exporting cloths, leather, plastic products and medicine.
March 06, 2018 | 10:50 am GMT+7
US pushes NAFTA talks pace, warns of political headwinds
Trump has threatened to dump NAFTA unless it boosts U.S. manufacturing and employment.
March 06, 2018 | 08:34 am GMT+7
China keeps growth target of around 6.5 percent this year
Growing trade frictions with the United States have also jumped to the top of the list of risks facing China this year.
March 05, 2018 | 08:42 am GMT+7
Australia ready to get its teeth into Vietnamese longans in 2019
Australia has reviewed the cultivation, processing and packaging of longans in Vietnam, and they look tasty.
March 02, 2018 | 10:31 am GMT+7
Trump to impose steep tariffs on steel, aluminum, stoking trade war talk
Trump said the duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum would be formally announced next week.
March 02, 2018 | 08:35 am GMT+7
China's vigor surprises, strong regional currencies hinder Asian exporters
Strong currencies have hurt large exporters like S.Korea and Japan but not China and smaller economies like Vietnam and Indonesia.
March 01, 2018 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
