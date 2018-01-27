VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Foreign football fans get behind Vietnam ahead of U23 Asian Cup final

By Phong Vinh, Pham Huyen   January 27, 2018 | 12:02 pm GMT+7
With Vietnam set to face Uzbekistan in the final of the AFC U23 Championship today, let’s hear what our visitors have to say.
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam football AFC U23 foreign visitors
 
View more

Earth to see first blue moon eclipse since 1866 on January 31

Vietnam U23 football team: The journey

‘I’ve never seen someone celebrate a loss like this’: Vietnam's football spirit surprises tourists

Vietnam 1-2 Uzbekistan: The goals

 
go to top