foreign visitors
Foreign visitors to Vietnam surge 30 pct in first two months of 2018
The country has pinned its hopes on the booming tourism industry driving its economic growth.
Foreign visitors to Vietnam skyrocket 42 pct in January
Overseas Vietnamese are returning for the Lunar New Year, and western visitors are arriving on their winter breaks.
Foreign football fans get behind Vietnam ahead of U23 Asian Cup final
With Vietnam set to face Uzbekistan in the final of the AFC U23 Championship today, let’s hear what our visitors have to say.
January 27, 2018 | 12:02 pm GMT+7
Vietnam attracts record tourist numbers in 2017 but can't escape bad reputation
Robbery, petty crimes, traffic accidents and service quality continue to scar the country's image.
December 30, 2017 | 09:05 pm GMT+7
Foreign tourists to Vietnam surge in August despite typhoons
Relaxed visa policy has done the trick.
August 24, 2016 | 05:30 am GMT+7
Vietnam allows foreigners access to previously 'forbidden' island
This little gem near the Chinese border is going to see a bump in visitors.
August 03, 2016 | 06:25 pm GMT+7
