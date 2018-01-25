The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Ho Thi Ky
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Dive into the Saigon market where colors stay vibrant overnight
The wholesale flower market opened in 1987 and is dubbed the ‘Little Da Lat.’
Saigon to bid farewell to 100-year-old flower market
The city plans to relocate its biggest flower market to the outskirts to reduce pressure on congested streets.