VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Ho Thi Ky
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Dive into the Saigon market where colors stay vibrant overnight

The wholesale flower market opened in 1987 and is dubbed the ‘Little Da Lat.’

Saigon to bid farewell to 100-year-old flower market

The city plans to relocate its biggest flower market to the outskirts to reduce pressure on congested streets.
 
go to top