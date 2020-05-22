VnExpress International
Covid-19 lays waste to acres of vegetables and flowers in Da Lat

By Phong Vinh, Tuan Viet   May 22, 2020 | 02:33 pm GMT+7
The coronavirus pandemic has forced farmers in the horticultural hub of Da Lat in Vietnam's Central Highlands to dump vegetables and flowers, unable to find buyers. 

Vietnam Da Lat farmers agriculture food waste Covid-19 coronavirus vegetables flowers
 
