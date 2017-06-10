The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow the flowers: On the hunt with nomadic beekeepers in Vietnam
Vietnamese beekeepers and their charges chase blossoms all over the country in the search for a sweet natural haul.
US opens new office in Vietnam to facilitate agricultural trade
'The expansion of USDA’s presence in Vietnam is a clear indication of this country’s importance as a U.S. trading ...
Painted buffalo plows a year of good fortune in northern Vietnam
Only the most beautiful beast gets the honor of pulling the first plow of the new year at the Tich Dien Festival.
February 22, 2018 | 08:13 pm GMT+7
Battle of the beans: Monsanto faces a fight for soy market
The firm faces multiple lawsuits because dicamba has drifted onto neighboring farms and fields and damaged crops not genetically modified to resist it.
January 24, 2018 | 02:42 pm GMT+7
India rice rates gain as Bangladesh keeps up purchases, Vietnam ends flat run
Trading remained thin due to depleted stocks in Vietnam, while its major winter-spring crop would be ready only by the end of February.
January 12, 2018 | 09:27 am GMT+7
Can agriculture and the climate fix their 'unhappy marriage' in 2018?
Agriculture, forestry and other land uses together account for nearly a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions.
December 28, 2017 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese exporters in the dark about changes to US food quality regulations
A lack of knowledge about these changes could lead to 'significant' drops in Vietnam’s agriculture exports to the U.S.
August 29, 2017 | 12:10 pm GMT+7
Battling century's worst drought, India's farmers revive traditional grains
'Hybrid varieties need more water, fertilizers and pesticides. They are just not sustainable in this region.'
August 22, 2017 | 08:50 am GMT+7
Vietnam launches new agency to 'rescue' farm products
Farmers are growing more food than the population can eat due to a breakdown in communication.
June 22, 2017 | 12:03 pm GMT+7
Vietnam set for agriculture reform to support Paris climate agreement: report
The sector is responsible for nearly 40 percent of the country’s carbon emissions.
June 17, 2017 | 09:34 am GMT+7
The hands that feed: Portraits of global farmers
Whether on a rural field in Hanoi or inside a futuristic container in Brooklyn, they work hard to put food on our tables.
June 10, 2017 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
Indonesian farmers befriend soil to protect harvests from climate stress
'El Nino did not affect those practicing conservation agriculture, but those who weren't suffered a lot.'
June 06, 2017 | 04:01 pm GMT+7
Tulips bloom in Kashmir as Indian farmers discover flower power
As the Himalayan region struggles with unemployment and the loss of large swathes of its agricultural land to construction, local farmers are being won over to floriculture.
June 01, 2017 | 02:30 pm GMT+7
In China, maggots finish plates, and food waste
The lavae could help China eat away waste.
May 29, 2017 | 12:05 pm GMT+7
'Worst is over' for Brazil's meat scandal: minister
The problem is isolated and that Brazilian products represent no danger.
March 24, 2017 | 08:25 am GMT+7
