Tag
farmers
Follow the flowers: On the hunt with nomadic beekeepers in Vietnam
Vietnamese beekeepers and their charges chase blossoms all over the country in the search for a sweet natural haul.
Tons of radishes left to rot due to massive oversupply in Hanoi
Favorable weather has led to a bumper crop at an unfavorable time for farmers.
The hard workers behind your glamorous Tet blossoms
Every year, southern farmers migrate to Saigon to take care of plants and flowers for Lunar New Year decorations.
February 15, 2018 | 02:38 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese farmers' Valentine photos prove carrots are no less romantic than roses
This farmer couple's Valentine's Day photos, taken by their own son, have received hundreds of comments and shares in just one day.
February 14, 2018 | 11:21 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese crab farmers struggle to find buyers after China goes cold
Chinese traders seem to have lost their taste for local crab, forcing prices down by 50 percent.
September 21, 2016 | 01:56 pm GMT+7
Macadamia millionaire dream slowly dies in Vietnam's Central Highlands
Farmers were banking on the nuts to make their fortunes.
September 20, 2016 | 07:15 pm GMT+7