The beauty of countryside in Quang Nam

An aerial view of vegetable fields in Tra Que. This famous herb village is 2.5 kilometers northeast of Hoi An, and has 200 households that grow greens on a total area of 40 hectares. The beauty of this place regularly attracts tourists from Hoi An, a UNESCO heritage site in Quang Nam.

Tra Que boasts high fertility and mild climate, ideal for farming. The lush green soil provides fresh produce without manure or chemical interference. Instead, farmers retrieve special algae from the nearby lagoon or Co Co River, giving the vegetables a distinctive flavor.