Flower farmers’ dazzling trick to regulate growth

By Huynh Phuong   December 16, 2019 | 02:09 pm GMT+7

At Da Le Chanh village in Thua Thien Hue Province, a flower farm is lit up at night to regulate the plants' growth rate.

The garden dazzles at night thanks to row of lights coming from thousands of lightbulbs that were hung up by owners living near by. 

The farm in the central province dazzles at night as if to welcome the Lunar New Year. 
Nguyen Phong, a Hue photographer who took the photos, likened the lights in the daisy farm to the stars glowing in the night sky.

Nguyen Phong, a Hue photographer who took the photos, likened the lights in the daisy farm to the stars glowing in the night sky.
There are 20 households in the village earning a living by growing flowers, mainly daisies. Each family is tending 400-800 pots, which they hope to sell during Tet, the Lunar New Year holiday, at the end of January.

There are 20 households in the village earning a living by growing flowers, mainly daisies. Each family is tending 400-800 pots, which they hope to sell during Tet, the Lunar New Year holiday, at the end of January.
Twenty days after they plant the seeds farmers must regularly water and fertilize them and install the lights.

Twenty days after they plant the seeds farmers must regularly water and fertilize them and install the lights.
Lien, a farmer, uses bamboo sticks to ensure the plants grow straight.

Lien, a farmer, uses bamboo sticks to ensure the plants grow straight.
Meanwhile, her husband is busy stacking up the flower pots in rows. 

Meanwhile, her husband is busy stacking up the flower pots in rows. 
The daisy plants that have blossomed are placed in separate areas to be watered and taken care of differently. 

The daisy plants that have blossomed are placed in separate areas to be watered and taken care of differently. 
