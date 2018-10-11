VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

A Saigon cafe greets guests with bouquets

By Vi Yen   October 11, 2018 | 10:55 am GMT+7

A colorful, fragrant café says Bonjour with flowers in Saigon’s District 2

A Saigon cafe greets guests with bouquets

The Bonjour Café on 40 Thao Dien Street, District 2, is modeled after small cafés of Paris.

A Saigon cafe greets guests with bouquets - 1

Red and grey are its main color theme. The beautiful bouquets that welcome customers can also be bought by them.

A Saigon cafe greets guests with bouquets - 2

The bright red and abundance of flowers is not gaudy or tacky, and the fragrance in an air-conditioned room  is a form of relaxing aromatherapy.

A Saigon cafe greets guests with bouquets - 3

This red swing, surrounded with flower baskets is a popular selfie prop for girls and women. The stairs lead to the open rooftop of the café.

A Saigon cafe greets guests with bouquets - 4

The café has handwritten menus and decorations like the small mailbox.

A Saigon cafe greets guests with bouquets - 5

The café seems to use its space well, and every corner is pleasing to the eye.

A Saigon cafe greets guests with bouquets - 6

Drinks here priced from VND35,000 – VND65,000 ($1.5 – $2.8). The signature drink here is the Bonjour Café’s Coffee, which is only available on weekends.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Saigon cafe flowers Thao Dien distinctive Paris style
 
Read more
At 85, a Hanoi law student cycles 3 kilometers to school

At 85, a Hanoi law student cycles 3 kilometers to school

Australian veteran, wife send poor children in Hoi An to school

Australian veteran, wife send poor children in Hoi An to school

Saigon woman gets back with gender bender husband

Saigon woman gets back with gender bender husband

Rapper Nicky Minaj wows millions with outfit made by Vietnamese designers

Rapper Nicky Minaj wows millions with outfit made by Vietnamese designers

Saigon’s new mantra: eco-friendly living

Saigon’s new mantra: eco-friendly living

Vietnam diva My Tam to perform live in South Korea

Vietnam diva My Tam to perform live in South Korea

Hanoians’ secret to good health: working out by West Lake

Hanoians’ secret to good health: working out by West Lake

 
go to top