A Saigon cafe greets guests with bouquets

The Bonjour Café on 40 Thao Dien Street, District 2, is modeled after small cafés of Paris.

Red and grey are its main color theme. The beautiful bouquets that welcome customers can also be bought by them.

The bright red and abundance of flowers is not gaudy or tacky, and the fragrance in an air-conditioned room is a form of relaxing aromatherapy.

This red swing, surrounded with flower baskets is a popular selfie prop for girls and women. The stairs lead to the open rooftop of the café.

The café has handwritten menus and decorations like the small mailbox.

The café seems to use its space well, and every corner is pleasing to the eye.

Drinks here priced from VND35,000 – VND65,000 ($1.5 – $2.8). The signature drink here is the Bonjour Café’s Coffee, which is only available on weekends.