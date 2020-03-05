VnExpress International
Hanoi streets dazzle as white sua flowers bloom

By Huynh Phuong   March 5, 2020 | 02:55 pm GMT+7

White sua flowers (Dalbergia tonkinensis), considered a symbol of March, are blooming in profusion on Hanoi’s streets after starting a bit early this year.

In Hanoi, there are more than 1,400 white sua trees, grown mainly on Phan Dinh Phung, Hoang Hoa Tham, Giang Vo or Thanh Nien streets. The flowers are associated with the transcenden seasons from winter to summer. This year, due to unusual weather, white sua flowers bloom from February, earlier than previous year.

White sua trees stand out by the iconic Hoan kiem (Sword) Lake. However, they are threatened by habitat loss and overexploitation for timber.

White sua trees stand quietly at a street corner in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters, at the beginning of Ton That Dam Street in Ba Dinh district near the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum. Hanoi is always beautiful at any time of the year, but I prefer the transcedent season when the white sua trees shed their leaves and started blooming white, said photographer Giang Trinh, a Hanoian.

White sua flowers grow in clusters, each with 7-9 mm in, offering a light fragrance for passers-by. Each year, the flowers only blooms once, lasting about a week.For poetics and musicians, sua flowers honor the eternal love of the couple and a sourc of inspiration for their works.

Sua flowers add the colors for the Bay Mau freshwater lake area in Thong Nhat Park in Hai Ba Trung District.

White sua flowers bloom by the yellow walls of Trung Tu dormitory in Dong Da District.

A local fruit vendor walks under the shades of the white sua trees at Cau Go-Hang Dau crossroad in Hoan Kiem District.

For Hanoians, white sua flowers have become an endless symbol of the capital and the blooming heralds the coming of the summer. Due to their short lifespan, their beauty provides plenty of inspiration for local photographers.

Photos by Giang Trinh and Nguyen Hong Phuoc

Tags: white sua flowers Hanoi March flowers travel eternal love Dalbergia tonkinensis
 
