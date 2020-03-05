Hanoi streets dazzle as white sua flowers bloom

|
The city has more than 1,400 white sua trees, mainly on Phan Dinh Phung, Hoang Hoa Tham, Giang Vo, and Thanh Nien streets.
The flowers are associated with the change of seasons from winter. This year, they began to bloom in February, earlier than usual.
|
White sua trees along the iconic Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake in Hoan Kiem District, downtown Hanoi.
|
White sua trees in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the beginning of Ton That Dam Street in Ba Dinh District near the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.
"Hanoi is beautiful at any time of the year, but I prefer when the white sua trees shed their leaves and start blooming white," says Giang Trinh, one of the two authors of this series of photos.
|
White sua flowers grow in clusters of 7-9 mm and their fragrance can be felt by passers-by below. They only bloom once a year for around a week.
For poets and musicians, sua flowers honor the eternal love of couples and are a source of inspiration for their works.
|
Sua flowers add color to Bay Mau Lake in Thong Nhat Park in Hai Ba Trung District.
|
White sua flowers bloom against the yellow walls of Trung Tu apartment complex in Dong Da District.
|
A fruit vendor walks under a white sua tree at the Cau Go-Hang Dau crossroads in Hoan Kiem District.
|
For Hanoians, white sua flowers have become an enduring symbol of the capital and the coming of summer.
Their beauty provides plenty of inspiration for photographers.
Photos by Giang Trinh and Nguyen Hong Phuoc