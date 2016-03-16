The flowers that define March in Vietnam - VnExpress International

Sunflower

There is a huge shiny sunflower field in Nghe An Province in north central Vietnam, which stands along the Ho Chi Minh Trail in Nghia Dan District, two hours drive to the north of the provincial capital Vinh.

Tourists to Lam Dong Province, home to Da Lat, can also find themselves overwhelmed in the same golden field. Just go along the Prenn Pass to Duc Trong District, turn left at Fi Nom T-junction into Bong Lai Village and the flowers are around seven kilometers ahead.

Photo by VnExpress/Nam Chay