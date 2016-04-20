The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Dam release kills 280 tons of fish in northern Vietnam
Many families are threatened by landslides as the release will get more intense on Saturday.
Fish belly up in Hanoi lake, one year after similar mass death
Local media estimated that tons of fish had died om the Hoang Cau Lake in the city downtown by Friday morning.
Tons of dead fish wash up ashore in central Vietnam, again
This is just the latest in a string of incidents that have blighted the country's coast.
November 27, 2016 | 10:59 am GMT+7
Hanoi lakes to be checked following massive fish die-off in West Lake
About 76 tons of dead fish have been collected from the lake and destroyed.
October 04, 2016 | 10:47 am GMT+7
Suspect sewage pipes to blame for Da Nang fish genocide?
The culprit behind the incident remains a mystery, for now.
August 02, 2016 | 04:13 pm GMT+7
Workers pull six tons of dead fish out of fetid Hanoi lake
Thousands of dead fish floated to the surface of Hoang Cau Lake in Dong Da District, Hanoi on June 8, forcing a massive clean-up operation to be launched.
June 09, 2016 | 03:39 pm GMT+7
Long road to uncovering Vietnam's mass fish killer
Over the last two months, over 30 government offices and experts have got involved in solving the puzzle of the cause of dead fish across Vietnam's central coast.
June 03, 2016 | 07:54 pm GMT+7
Rising fuel prices push CPI up in May: GSO report
The General Statistics Office has announced that May's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.54 percent compared to last month and 2.28 percent on-year.
May 24, 2016 | 09:22 pm GMT+7
Authorities demand factory blamed for river pollution to be closed
Authorities in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa have asked the government to close a sugar factory in Hoa Binh suspected of being responsible for polluting a local river.
May 10, 2016 | 07:36 pm GMT+7
More fish found dead at aquatic farms
More dead fish have appeared on farms and along beaches over the past few days in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue as the government continues to investigate the cause ...
May 05, 2016 | 04:53 pm GMT+7
Tons of dead fish wash up on Vietnam's central coast
Tons of fish have been found dead on the shore of Quang Tri over the last three days. Locals in the coastal districts of Gio Linh and Vinh Linh reportedly collected up to five ...
April 20, 2016 | 10:23 pm GMT+7
