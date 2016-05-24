Rising fuel prices push CPI up in May: GSO report

Transport CPI accelerated 2.39 percent compared to last month, followed by construction materials at 0.88 percent and food at 0.36 percent, of which the index for meat increased by 0.68 percent.

The cost of meat shot up mainly because of the mass fish deaths in central provinces and traders buying up pigs to export to China.

The long holiday for Reunification Day (April 30) and Labor Day (May 1) was responsible for the rising CPI in culture, entertainment and tourism as the price of domestic and overseas tours went up by 1.11 percent and 1.01 percent respectively.

May experienced the highest month-on-month core inflation rate in the last six years.