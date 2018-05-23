VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Toxic gas found as 1,500 tons of farmed fish die in Vietnamese river

By Phuoc Tuan, Thien Tri   May 23, 2018 | 02:12 pm GMT+7
Heavy downpour reduced oxygen in the river, according to initial investigation.
Tags: Vietnam Dong Nai fish farming dead fish environment farmers toxic gas
 
View more

Consecutive crashes signal alarming week for Vietnam Railways

Million-dollar slums: Lack of fund undermines effort to clear Saigon shantytowns

Vietnamese sesame rice crackers taste whole lot better in sugarcane syrup

Ho Chi Minh City fines buses blowing off emission standards

 
go to top