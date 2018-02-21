The most read Vietnamese newspaper
environment
Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales
The reclusive pangolin has become the most trafficked mammal on earth due to soaring demand in China and Vietnam.
Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN
About 90 percent of related deaths take place in low- and middle-income countries, most of them in Southeast Asia ...
Volunteers scour mountain in effort to clear tourist trash in southern Vietnam
'There's no one at the top to clear up after the hikers leave because it's too high.'
March 20, 2018 | 03:56 pm GMT+7
Gold mine leaks toxic waste into central Vietnam river
Dozens of fish died after the river was polluted with mining tailings.
March 19, 2018 | 01:58 pm GMT+7
Tons of garbage cleaned up from Galapagos coast
A bulk of garbage reaches the island shores from the coasts of Central and South America, and even from the Asia.
March 18, 2018 | 03:31 pm GMT+7
Petroleum company caught dumping untreated waste in protected Hanoi forest
Locals say the company has been trying to cover up the evidence and switched to operating at night following complaints.
March 14, 2018 | 10:03 pm GMT+7
Warming could threaten half of species in 33 key areas: report
'Even with the emissions cuts pledged under the Paris Agreement, temperatures that were extreme in the past are set to be the new normal in all Priority Places.'
March 14, 2018 | 08:26 am GMT+7
Da Nang suspends steel factories after days of pollution protests
The protest is the second in a year and people are expecting more than just a temporary shutdown this time.
March 01, 2018 | 03:21 pm GMT+7
Hundreds protest against polluting steel factories in central Vietnam
‘You must either move the plants, or move us.’
February 28, 2018 | 10:25 am GMT+7
Sharp to build giant solar plant in Vietnam as country pledges to adopt clean energy
The plant is expected to start operations in September and generate enough power for over 32,600 households.
February 27, 2018 | 05:51 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese man jailed in Singapore for smuggling rhino horn
The rhino horn pieces were cut from three horns from at least two black rhinos.
February 26, 2018 | 06:11 pm GMT+7
Coming decades vital for future sea level rise: study
Sea level rise by 2300 is likely to wreak havoc in the mega-deltas of Bangladesh, Vietnam, India and Egypt.
February 21, 2018 | 09:03 am GMT+7
Saigon’s downtown turns into sea of garbage after Lunar New Year’s Eve
Straight after the firework display on the eve of the new lunar year, many people left piles of garbage in downtown Saigon.
February 16, 2018 | 12:18 pm GMT+7
Global coalition petitions to end fossil power in Vietnam as deadly future looms
Coal power pollution could increase CO2 emissions in Vietnam by 20 times and doom global efforts to curb warming.
February 09, 2018 | 12:13 pm GMT+7
Dead carp, plastic bags raise pollution questions about Tet ritual in Hanoi
Many fish died as soon as they hit the water, while others choked in plastic bags.
February 08, 2018 | 04:26 pm GMT+7
