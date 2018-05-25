VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Vietnamese sesame rice crackers taste whole lot better in sugarcane syrup

By Tran Huan, Dac Thanh   May 25, 2018 | 09:26 am GMT+7
The snack is just irresistible.
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam food Vietnamese cracker Quang Nam surgarcane
 
View more

Double-decker bus hits Hanoi streets

Sample the fare at this long-standing pork roll street stall in Saigon

Consecutive crashes signal alarming week for Vietnam Railways

Million-dollar slums: Lack of fund undermines effort to clear Saigon shantytowns

 
go to top