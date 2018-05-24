VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Ho Chi Minh City fines buses blowing off emission standards

By Vu Doan, Thuy Ngan   May 24, 2018 | 03:46 pm GMT+7
Buses that fail emission test are subject to cash penalties worth up to $13.
Tags: Vietnam air pollution Ho Chi Minh City bus emission
 
View more

Sample the fare at this long-standing pork roll street stall in Saigon

Consecutive crashes signal alarming week for Vietnam Railways

Million-dollar slums: Lack of fund undermines effort to clear Saigon shantytowns

Vietnamese sesame rice crackers taste whole lot better in sugarcane syrup

 
go to top