emission
Global 2pct rise in CO2 'giant leap backwards for humankind'
Global commitments made in Paris to reduce emissions are still not being matched by actions.'
In race to curb climate change, cities outpace governments
A 2016 study projected that climate plans by cities and regions could cut an extra 500 million tons of annual ...
Volkswagen to pay $86 mln in penalties to California over emissions scandal
The scandal has disrupted Volkswagen's global business and sullied its reputation.
July 08, 2016 | 07:41 am GMT+7
"Sludge" can help China curb emissions and power cities, says think tank
China can cut its greenhouse gas emissions and generate electricity by treating the 30 million tonnes of sludge its wastewater plants produce each year, the think tank World ...
April 09, 2016 | 08:06 am GMT+7
