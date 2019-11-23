VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigon to check motorbike emissions in 2020

By Ha An   November 23, 2019 | 01:24 pm GMT+7
Saigon to check motorbike emissions in 2020
Motorbikes are seen running on a street in HCMC. Photo by VnExpress/Ha An.

Saigon will check motorbikes emissions in downtown Districts 1, 3 and Binh Thanh from February to November next year.

Tran Quang Lam, director of the municipal Department of Transport, said they will cooperate with the Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers to evaluate motorbike emissions at eight stations.

"We will compile data on emissions to evaluate the motorbikes' general status, and report to the city’s People’s Committee to seek approval for an emission management plan in the city," Lam said.

The evaluation will be performed with permission from citizens, so as to make them more aware of the impacts of motorbikes' emissions on the environment, he said.

Emissions from cars, trucks and buses will also be monitored closely, Lam said, without revealing specific plans.

Saigon, Vietnam's largest metropolis with 13 million people, now has about 8.1 million motorbikes and 825,000 cars.

The city authorities said exhaust from around 10 million vehicles is one of the three major causes of air pollution in the city, besides smoke from 1,000 large factories and dust from numerous construction sites.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese motorbikes emission pollution environment transport vehicle climate change global warming Saigon HCMC Ho Chi Minh
 
Read more
Vietnam a leading nation in implementing IPv6 internet protocol

Vietnam a leading nation in implementing IPv6 internet protocol

Monsanto pleads guilty to using banned pesticide on research crop

Monsanto pleads guilty to using banned pesticide on research crop

$129,000 cash seized at Hanoi airport from Moscow passenger

$129,000 cash seized at Hanoi airport from Moscow passenger

Billion dollar developments spur Ha Dong growth

Billion dollar developments spur Ha Dong growth

Two million account details from major Vietnamese bank leaked online

Two million account details from major Vietnamese bank leaked online

Vietnam health minister retires mid-term

Vietnam health minister retires mid-term

Two Vietnamese among world's most cited academics

Two Vietnamese among world's most cited academics

 
go to top