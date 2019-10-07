Saigon to double car registration fees

According to a resolution recently passed by the city’s People Council, licensing fees for other types of cars will be set from the initial cost of VND150,000 ($6.4) to VND500,000 ($22). Such as, prices for semi trailers and trailers (container trucks) will now be VND200,000 ($8.6).

For motorbikes, those valued under VND15 million ($645) will now have a new registration fee of VND1 million ($43). Motorbikes costing between VND15-40 million ($645-1,720) and above will have new registration fees of VND2-4 million ($86-172).

Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, said the new registration fees were equivalent to those in Hanoi, and that the increase was an appropriate reflection of the city’s economic status.

The HCMC department of transportation estimates that there are more than 825,000 cars and 8.1 million motorbikes in the city. In the first six months of this year, the number of newly registered cars and motorbikes increased year-on-year by 15 percent and 6 percent respectively.