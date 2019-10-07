VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Saigon to double car registration fees

By Huu Cong   October 7, 2019 | 08:55 pm GMT+7
Saigon to double car registration fees
Cars and motorbikes stranded on Dien Bien Phu Street, HCMC. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

HCMC will raise registration fees of cars under 9 passenger seasts from VND11 million ($473) to VND20 million ($860) from October 17.

According to a resolution recently passed by the city’s People Council, licensing fees for other types of cars will be set from the initial cost of VND150,000 ($6.4) to VND500,000 ($22). Such as, prices for semi trailers and trailers (container trucks) will now be VND200,000 ($8.6). 

For motorbikes, those valued under VND15 million ($645) will now have a new registration fee of VND1 million ($43). Motorbikes costing between VND15-40 million ($645-1,720) and above will have new registration fees of VND2-4 million ($86-172). 

Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, said the new registration fees were equivalent to those in Hanoi, and that the increase was an appropriate reflection of the city’s economic status.

The HCMC department of transportation estimates that there are more than 825,000 cars and 8.1 million motorbikes in the city. In the first six months of this year, the number of newly registered cars and motorbikes increased year-on-year by 15 percent and 6 percent respectively.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam HCMC car registration fee double
 
Read more
Labor minister allays concerns over social insurance fund collapse

Labor minister allays concerns over social insurance fund collapse

Millenials prefer freedom from office, take to freelancing

Millenials prefer freedom from office, take to freelancing

Hanoi metro route safety check far from complete: experts

Hanoi metro route safety check far from complete: experts

Fitch ups Vietnam growth forecast, but warns of bottlenecks

Fitch ups Vietnam growth forecast, but warns of bottlenecks

Rich South Koreans prefer Vietnam for overseas real estate investments

Rich South Koreans prefer Vietnam for overseas real estate investments

Dong falls to new low against greenback

Dong falls to new low against greenback

VN-Index hits six-month peak, nears 1000 pts

VN-Index hits six-month peak, nears 1000 pts

 
go to top