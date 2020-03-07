VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi devotes $32 mln to contain craft village pollution in 2020

By Phan Anh   March 7, 2020 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Hanoi devotes $32 mln to contain craft village pollution in 2020
A man works at a plastic recycling plant in Xa Cau Village, Hanoi, June 5, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Kham.

Vietnam capital will allot VND1.35 trillion ($58.3 million) to building systems that reduce environmental pollution across craft villages in the next decade.

Specifically, VND750 billion ($32.46 million) will be spent within 2020 on pollution management systems in 50 craft villages, with 30 others to receive similar support until 2030, said the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade.

The capital currently has around 1,350 craft villages, in which environmental pollution has directly affected villagers and the sustainability of their livelihoods, said the Department, adding it has surveyed and taken environmental samples from 65 villages and found that 60 suffer either land, water or air pollution.

Most villages have substandard infrastructure, especially when it comes to sewer systems. Most wastewater from craft villages are released into lakes and ponds untreated, causing high levels of pollution, the department said.

Some craft villages, for example Duong Lieu, Cat Que and Minh Khai in Hoai Duc District, which recycle plastic waste or produce agriculture and food products like noodles and malt, can release up to 7,000 m3 of wastewater per day.

Last year, Hanoi authorities identified smoke from production facilities in the city and neighboring areas as one of 12 causes of long-term hazardous air pollution, though these claims are refuted by some villagers.

Vietnam was ranked 4th in the number of pollution-linked deaths in the Western Pacific region, according to the Pollution and Health Metrics report by the Global Alliance on Health and Pollution released last year.

Over 71,000 Vietnamese lost their lives to pollution in 2017, the latest year for which data was available, said the report. Air pollution killed over 50,000, water pollution over 3,000, occupational pollution over 9,000 and lead pollution over 8,000, it said.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Hanoi pollution craft villages environment emission environment protection urban development
 
Read more
Hanoi extends school closure after first Covid-19 case

Hanoi extends school closure after first Covid-19 case

Hanoi chairman calls for calm after latest Covid-19 case

Hanoi chairman calls for calm after latest Covid-19 case

Vietnamese artist disinvited from UK art fair over racist 'anxiety'

Vietnamese artist disinvited from UK art fair over racist 'anxiety'

US aircraft carrier visiting Vietnam is armed to the teeth

US aircraft carrier visiting Vietnam is armed to the teeth

Vietnam confirms 17th Covid-19 patient

Vietnam confirms 17th Covid-19 patient

PM orders cities to prepare for large-scale quarantine in Covid-19 fight

PM orders cities to prepare for large-scale quarantine in Covid-19 fight

Saigon airport told to disinfect all aircraft to prevent Covid-19 spread

Saigon airport told to disinfect all aircraft to prevent Covid-19 spread

Vietnam requires health declaration from all arrivals

Vietnam requires health declaration from all arrivals

 
go to top