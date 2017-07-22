VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Dam release kills 280 tons of fish in northern Vietnam

By Vi Vu   July 22, 2017 | 11:44 am GMT+7
Dam release kills 280 tons of fish in northern Vietnam
Hoa Binh hydroelectric power plant opens the flood gates in Hoa Binh Province. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Many families are threatened by landslides as the release will get more intense on Saturday.

Discharge from Southeast Asia’s largest hydropower dam in northern Vietnam early this week has shocked and killed at least 280 tons of fish, causing farmers over $500,000 of losses.

The Hoa Binh hydropower plant in the namesake province started releasing water for the first time on Tuesday, sending out an average of 2,400 cubic meters (630,000 gallons), enough to fill an Olympic swimming pool, every second.

Hoa Binh’s disaster response and rescue team said the release has flooded 6 hectares (15 acres) of rice fields and killed 39.5 tons of fish by Friday, Vietnam News Agency reported.

It also caused landslides that directly threatened 13 families, leaving cracks on several houses.

Two men were drowned as their boat capsized on a flooded field in Hoa Binh on Thursday, but the deaths have not been associated with the release.

The dam effect reached further to the neighboring Phu Tho Province, killing at least 240 tons of farmed fish by Wednesday, Tran Quang Hoai from the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said at a meeting, as quoted by Dan Tri.

He said the sudden rise of water has caused shocks.

The dead fish are worth an estimated VND11.7 billion ($515,000).

The dam, which is 128 meters (420 feet) high and 970 meters long, is set to open the third flood gate on Saturday.

Officials said the release has been properly informed to Hanoi and other northern provinces. It was conducted after heavy downpours raised the dam water levels nearly five meters above limit while the peak of the monsoon season is yet to come.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam hydropower dam release dead fish
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top