Tons of dead fish wash up ashore in central Vietnam, again

About 10 tons of fish have washed up dead on the coast of Van Ninh District in the central province of Khanh Hoa, according to local media reports.

The fish, mostly deep-water species, have been washing up in communes from Van Tho to Van Thanh since Thursday, the Voice of Vietnam reported on Saturday, quoting district party secretary Vo Hoang Hai.

A number of farmed fish and other sea creatures have also been found dead in the area, Hai said, adding that local authorities have taken samples of the dead fish and seawater for analysis.

The incident might be related to red algae, said Hai.

Some local people reported a red, smelly current in the area before the incident occurred, according to the Khanh Hoa newspaper.

Earlier this year, Taiwanese steel plant Formosa Ha Tinh grabbed headlines for causing one of the biggest environmental disasters in Vietnamese history, killing tons of fish across four coastal provinces. The company’s test-run led to the discharge of toxic substances into the sea, including phenol, cyanide and iron hydroxide.

Formosa has officially apologized to the Vietnamese people and paid $500 million in compensation to make up for the damage. The firm also promised to compensate local people for economic losses, help them find new jobs and subsidize clean-up activities.

