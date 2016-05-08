Dead fish found in second Thanh Hoa river; seafood processing plant suspected

The first dead fish in the Bach Lang River in Tinh Gia district was recorded on May 5, but the situation worsened on Saturday.

“The fish were trying to breathe on the surface, but they became weak and died in the cages,” said Dang Van Ty, a farmer in Hai Thanh commune.

About 11 tons of fish from four farms, including Ty’s, in Hai Thanh have died, according to estimates from farmers. But Do Xuan Chung, chairman of the Hai Thanh People’s Committee said on Saturday the actual number is not as high as the farmers’ estimates. He added that efforts are being made to find the reasons behind the mass fish deaths in the area.

Farmers believe their fish died due to wastewater discharged into the river by the Lach Bang seafood processing plant.

“We will only be able to establish a reason after inspections are conducted by the authorities,” Chung said, adding that it is too early to blame the Lach Bang plant for the incident.

Doi Sy Que, director of the Lach Bang plant, said the company has followed the government’s environmental regulations. “Locals say wastewater from our plant has killed their fish. I am unable to comment on their accusations. Let’s wait for inspection results from local authorities,” he said.

The company processes about 100 tons of fresh fish per day. Wastewater from the plant is processed through a system before being discharged into the Lach Bang River, Que added.

Wastewater discharged from the Hoa Binh Sugarcane and Sugar JSC in the northern province of Hoa Binh has been blamed for more mass fish deaths along the Buoi River in Thanh Hoa. Several tons of farm-raised fish along the river in Thach Thanh district have died in recent days.