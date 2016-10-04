VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi lakes to be checked following massive fish die-off in West Lake

By VnExpress   October 4, 2016 | 10:47 am GMT+7
Hanoi lakes to be checked following massive fish die-off in West Lake
Workers collecting dead fish from the West Lake. Photo by VnExpress

About 76 tons of dead fish have been collected from the lake and destroyed.

Authorities in Hanoi have called for the city’s lakes to be checked after tons of fish were found dead in West Lake.

In a directive released on Monday, Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung asked heads of the city’s related departments, districts and urban environment and sewage firms to increase the monitoring and management of all the lakes in the capital.

They were instructed to act promptly if any abnormalities were found, Vietnamplus reported on Monday.

Authorities were also asked to raise local awareness about protecting the environment, especially in the city’s lakes.

The directive came after dozens of tons of fish washed up dead in West Lake in recent days, which the municipal government said was likely caused by a lack of oxygen.

In a statement, the city strongly warned the public against eating the dead fish until the cause of their deaths is ascertained.

Some of the dead fish have been sent for testing and the results should provide conclusive evidence, environmental authorities said, without indicating when the results would be released.

Also on Monday, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked Hanoi to investigate the fish deaths in West Lake and publicize the findings quickly, according to a government statement.

The dead fish started washing up on October 1, and about 76 tons of fish have been collected and destroyed as of late Monday.

The Environment and Community Research Center in Hanoi last year studied 30 out of 112 lakes in the city and found that 25 of them were polluted due to uncontrolled waste and sewage discharged by both families and businesses.

West Lake is a large freshwater lake located in the center of Hanoi.

Related news:

Rotting fish cast stench over Hanoi lake

Hanoi authorities warn locals against eating dead fish from West Lake

Tags: West Lake dead fish Hanoi
 
Read more
Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

 
go to top