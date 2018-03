Tons of dead fish wash up on Vietnam's central coast

By Hoang Tao April 20, 2016 | 10:23 pm GMT+7

Tons of fish have been found dead on the shore of Quang Tri over the last three days. Locals in the coastal districts of Gio Linh and Vinh Linh reportedly collected up to five tons of dead fish per day. The worst affected area lies south of the Vung Ang Economic Zone.