US discovers major drug tunnel to Mexico

By Reuters April 21, 2016 | 03:49 pm GMT+7

U.S. agents have discovered a tunnel used to smuggle drugs between the United States and Mexico that spans half a mile.



The entrance was hidden under a huge dumpster.



The tunnel starts in San Diego and ends in Tijuana, Mexico.



It stretches for half a mile.



U.S. agents say it was used to smuggle drugs.



They seized a record amount of cocaine and marijuana.



Three men were arrested.