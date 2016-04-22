Street named after Federer

VnExpress International
By Reuters   April 22, 2016 | 07:51 am GMT+7
Swiss tennis great Roger Federer saw a street named after him unveiled in the central Swiss city of Biel on Thursday (April 21), as he also inaugurated a new training room at the Swiss Tennis Club.

After his speech in front of over 1500 fans, the winner of 17 Grand Slam titles cut the red ribbon at a brief ceremony attended by municipal authorities.

"I'm so touched to receive such an honour in Switzerland. I think you saw that, I was very moved. This is not something I have dreamed of, but I have a stamp, now a street, for me this is quite fascinating to have. I'm very touched by this city because I spent a lot of time here. This was in a way, the beginning, I became a pro here, because I stopped school in Ecublens (Swiss town in canton de Vaud) at 16, I came here to take this risk in my life to become tennis player." the Swiss player told a news conference.

After signing hundred of autographs, Roger Federer also dug the symbolic first hole ahead of the construction of a new event and training hall at the centre. The structure can welcome around 3,000 people and will host Davis Cup and Fed Cup matches as well as a WTA tournament.

Federer also added that he sees himself working with young children and young tennis players when he finally retires.
