Two dead after new bike lane collapses in Rio

By Reuters/Diane Hodges   April 22, 2016
A bike lane, one of the projects aimed at sprucing up Rio de Janeiro ahead of this summer's Olympic Games, has collapsed into the ocean, killing two people.
