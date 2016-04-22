VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Road remains incomplete after four years of construction

April 22, 2016 | 05:23 pm GMT+7
A 500 meter stretch of road in Dong Da district (Hanoi) has been under construction for four years, but shows no signs of being completed.
Tags: Hanoi road
 
View more

Motor rally: Latvala takes early lead in Argentina

No obvious signs of trauma on Prince's body: Sheriff

Protesters follow Dilma Rousseff to U.N.

Manchester City's Pellegrini focused on winning against Stoke despite upcoming Champions League semi-final

 
go to top