VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Pele tells his life story

By Reuters   April 22, 2016 | 05:12 pm GMT+7
The storied life of Pele, rising from poverty to lead Brazil to three World Cup triumphs, finally comes to the big screen at the Tribeca Film festival
Tags: pele film
 
View more

Protesters follow Dilma Rousseff to U.N.

Manchester City's Pellegrini focused on winning against Stoke despite upcoming Champions League semi-final

Road remains incomplete after four years of construction

Fans dance to Prince's music as tributes

 
go to top