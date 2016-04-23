Manchester City's Pellegrini focused on winning against Stoke despite upcoming Champions League semi-final

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini is keen to focus on the Premier League as well as next week's Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid.



"I think that for big teams you cannot choose one competition, you see all the big teams every year, Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich, all the teams that are involved are always in for their domestic titles and in the final of the Champions League. If for some reason they must be eliminated, that can happen in the cup with the knockout stage, you can play a bad game and you are out. Barcelona is out but he's in his domestic Liga, he's fighting for the title and he's in the final of the cup. So it's very important not to leave one competition away to try to just win one, it's important for our team in this moment, to reach as near in the table as we can at the top of the table and try to beat Real Madrid."