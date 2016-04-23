VnExpress International
Motor rally: Latvala takes early lead in Argentina

April 23, 2016 | 09:14 am GMT+7
Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala took back-to-back stage wins to forge an early lead on Friday's (April 22) stages of the Argentina rally.

Despite hurting his back after hitting a rock on the third stage, the VW Polo driver took a 5.4 second lead over New Zealand's Hayden Paddon in a Hyundai.

But looming up behind Paddon is Latvala's team mate and defending world champion Sebastien Ogier of France, who is just 1.5 second behind.
