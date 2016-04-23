No obvious signs of trauma on Prince's body: Sheriff

By Reuters April 23, 2016 | 08:58 am GMT+7

Sheriff Jim Olson of Carver County, Minnesota, says there were no obvious signs of trauma on Prince's body and there is no indication that he committed suicide.

Olson spoke during a news conference in Carver County on Friday (April 22), a day after U.S. music superstar Prince was found dead in his suburban Minneapolis home.

An autopsy on Friday sought to determine why the innovative performer died, but authorities cautioned it could take weeks before the results are made public.

The influential star, born Prince Rogers Nelson, was found unresponsive in an elevator at the Paisley Park Studios complex where he lived in the suburb of Chanhassen, authorities said.

The local medical examiner's office conducted a post-mortem examination on Friday morning for four hours, but said its results could be some time coming.

The body will be released to the family later on Friday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office added in a statement.

No information will be released until all results have been obtained, it added. "Gathering the results will take several days and the results of a full toxicology scan could likely take weeks," the medical examiner's office said.

The intensely private musician, whose hits included "Purple Rain" and "When Doves Cry," was found dead at the age of 57, shocking millions of fans around the world and prompting glowing tributes by fellow musicians.

Prince's music blended styles including rock, jazz, funk, disco and R&B, and it won him seven Grammy Awards as well as an Oscar. He had been on a U.S. tour as recently as last week.

But he was briefly hospitalized a week ago after his plane made an emergency landing in Moline, Illinois, suffering from what his representative told celebrity news website TMZ was flu.