100 firemen battle major forest fire in Danang
By
Bá Nhật
April 21, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
A fire broke out in a production forest area in Danang near the Ba Na - Nui Chua Special Use Forest at around 11am on April 20. A hundred firefighters battled for seven hours to get the fire under control.
forest fire
Danang
Ba Na
