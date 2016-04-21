100 firemen battle major forest fire in Danang

VnExpress International
By Bá Nhật   April 21, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
A fire broke out in a production forest area in Danang near the Ba Na - Nui Chua Special Use Forest at around 11am on April 20. A hundred firefighters battled for seven hours to get the fire under control.
