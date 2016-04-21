The most read Vietnamese newspaper
forest fire
Huge Portugal forest fire kills 25, injures 16
'The number of fatalities could still rise,' Portugal's Prime Minister said.
Man arrested for igniting forest fire in Vietnam over anger
He burnt a pile of firewood to scare a woman, but the fire spread through hundreds of lubricant tanks nearby.
100 firemen battle major forest fire in Danang
A fire broke out in a production forest area in Danang near the Ba Na - Nui Chua Special Use Forest at around 11am on April 20. A hundred firefighters battled for seven hours to ...
April 21, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
