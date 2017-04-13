Man arrested for igniting forest fire in Vietnam over anger

Police in southern Vietnam said they have arrested a 39-year-old man for igniting a fire that spread through a lubricant recycling plant and raged a forest for hours. Two men in the plant were rescued from the blaze.

Investigations found that Pham Anh Viet set fire on a pile of firewood outside a woman’s house in a cajeput forest in Dong Nai Province on Wednesday afternoon, after she declined to give him some cash. The province is the northeastern neighbor of Ho Chi Minh City.

Viet said he just wanted to scare the woman, but the fire later spread to the forest and the nearby recycling plant, which triggered several explosions.

Fire police said they managed to rescue two men from the plant who were drunk. The fire was put out early on Thursday morning, but hundreds of lubricant tanks and a large area of the cajeput forest were burned down.

Many fires have taken place in recent months in southern Vietnam at the peak of the dry season. The six-month rainy season is expected to return in mid-May.