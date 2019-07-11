VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Woman arrested for unintentionally starting wildfire in central Vietnam

By Duc Hung   July 11, 2019 | 08:02 am GMT+7
Woman arrested for unintentionally starting wildfire in central Vietnam
Nguyen Thi Hoa (2nd, L) listens to her arrest warrant at a police station in Ha Tinh Province, July 10, 2019. Photo courtesy of An Ninh Tien Te newspaper.

Police in Ha Tinh Province arrested a local woman on Wednesday for accidentally burning three hectares of forest while burning grass nearby.

Nguyen Thi Hao, 36, will be investigated for breaking regulations on fire safety and fire fighting, they said.

Hao was burning grass on a rice field near the forest in Son Trung Ward, Ha Tinh Province, and strong winds caused the fire to spread to the forest on the morning of June 27.

Hao and several other people in the area tried to put out the fire but failed.

The same day, thousands of forest rangers, firefighters, soldiers and policemen managed to extinguish the fire at 4 p.m. But more than three hectares (7.4 acres) of 30-year-old pine forest were completely burned by then. The damage is estimated at hundreds of millions of dong (VND100 million = $4,300).

Last week, police had arrested another Ha Tinh resident, a 46-year-old man, for inadvertently setting fire to 30 hectares of forest while burning trash at home. He faces the same charge as Hao.

From June 25 to 30, forest fires broke out in the communes of Nghi Xuan, Loc Da, Duc Tho, Huong Son and others in Ha Tinh Province amid recurring heat waves, turning over 250 hectares of forest to ash.

Related News:
Tags: forest fire central Vietnam heat wave Ha Tinh firefighters massive forest
 
Read more
Da Nang to plant trees, become ‘city in a garden’

Da Nang to plant trees, become ‘city in a garden’

Hanoi police probe head of Muong Thanh property group

Hanoi police probe head of Muong Thanh property group

Former police officers jailed for killing civilian

Former police officers jailed for killing civilian

Vietnamese woman assaulted in South Korea wants divorce, custody of son

Vietnamese woman assaulted in South Korea wants divorce, custody of son

Hanoi karaoke bars disdain ban for lack of fire safety

Hanoi karaoke bars disdain ban for lack of fire safety

Deadly military air crash in June due to engine failure: defense ministry

Deadly military air crash in June due to engine failure: defense ministry

Hanoi opens West Lake floodgate to maintain level, clean river

Hanoi opens West Lake floodgate to maintain level, clean river

 
go to top