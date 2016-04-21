The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Discover InterContinental Danang Resort in Vietnam
Designed by architect Bill Bensley, the resort attracts international billionaires and famous people with its perfect, quintessential combination of ...
InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort ready for World Travel Awards Asia & Australasia Gala Ceremony
The prestigious event will take place in the five-star resort on October 15, with hundreds of industry leaders ...
Cocofest in Da Nang attracts a crowd of 10,000
Top international artists had the two-day beach party rocking.
August 29, 2016 | 04:45 pm GMT+7
Da Nang's popular beach threatened by 9 sewage pipes
The coastal city is losing one of its most beautiful beaches.
July 30, 2016 | 04:23 pm GMT+7
Travel agency fined after Chinese tourist burns Vietnamese money
Da Nang's Department of Tourism said it will revoke the business license of a travel agency for nine months after an incident involving a group of 25 Chinese tourists on June 14.
June 22, 2016 | 03:58 pm GMT+7
100 firemen battle major forest fire in Danang
A fire broke out in a production forest area in Danang near the Ba Na - Nui Chua Special Use Forest at around 11am on April 20. A hundred firefighters battled for seven hours to ...
April 21, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
