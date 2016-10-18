discover-intercontinental-danang-resort-in-vietnam

Sponsored
InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort is in the Son Tra Peninsula, Da Nang, invested by Sun Group and under the management of the InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG). Designed by Bill Bensley, one of the top five world famous architects, the resort attracts international billionares and famous people with the perfect idea, quintessential interference between modern architecture and traditional cultural values of Vietnam.
"The master sorcerer in resort designing" was inspired by his trips to all regions in Vietnam for more than a year and then started the design concept for InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort.
The interior and exterior design features architectural and cultural icons of Vietnam, from village roofs, the One Pillar Pagoda, the ancient town of Hoi An, and Hue palaces and mausoleums, to lanterns, dragons, elephants and Bat Trang ceramics. They are all cleverly combined, making the overall design impression elegant, luxurious, intimate, and harmonious with nature.
The resort has 200 sea view rooms, luxury interiors and impeccable service. It is the destination of many stars, successful businessmen, politicians and important people in the world.
With this luxurious resort, Bill Bensley and Sun Group have proved that what makes design uniquely sublime does not come from distant flashy things, but the beauty of Vietnamese cultural values and traditions that have flourished for a thousand years.
The impression that InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort provides does not just stop at the interior architecture. More than that, it's the experience. For example, the Long Bar by the beach is designed with contemporary style.
Karaoke M Rouge system is designed in French's stage style from the 1920s, with six rooms in a variety of themes, with a world leading modern sound system.
Gourmets have many options in the resort with Citron restaurants system, Barefoot, and especially La Maison 1888 - one of the 10 world's best restaurant according to CNN, run by 3-star Michelin chef Pierre Gagnaire.
Or the Harnn Heritage Spa - "Best Spa Resort in Asia" in 2016 honored by the World Spa Awards. The 5-star luxury interior, world-class, special pampering treatment at Harnn, such as Journey to Marble Mountain, will balance yin and yang through traditional Oriental medicine herbs. Once again, tradition is honored, spiritual values are enshrined in the world-class services at InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort.
By treasuring the value of traditional culture, Sun Group and Bill Bensley have brought InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort to a different class. That's why this resort has won over 35 consecutive prestigious international awards in recent years, and honored as the world's most luxurious by the World Travel Awards twice. At the same time, this place has also been chosen to become a destination for special events of international importance such as the APEC Vietnam 2017 Summit.