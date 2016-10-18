discover-intercontinental-danang-resort-in-vietnam

By treasuring the value of traditional culture, Sun Group and Bill Bensley have brought InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort to a different class. That's why this resort has won over 35 consecutive prestigious international awards in recent years, and honored as the world's most luxurious by the World Travel Awards twice. At the same time, this place has also been chosen to become a destination for special events of international importance such as the APEC Vietnam 2017 Summit.