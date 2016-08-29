VnExpress International
Cocofest in Da Nang attracts a crowd of 10,000

August 29, 2016 | 04:45 pm GMT+7

Top international artists had the two-day beach party rocking.

Cocofest 2016 proved to be a party not to be missed and promises to return next year. The first-of-a-kind series of music shows, entertainment, sporting events and food and beverage festivals took place in Da Nang from August 26-27.

The "Barefoot Run" kicked off the Cocofest 2016 with around 7,000 participants running from 2 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.
10,000 locals and tourists flocked to Cocofest 2016 - Colours of Tropics sponsored by Empire Group for non stop beachside entertainment from August 26-27, promising more such events in the future in Da Nang.

10,000 locals and tourists flocked to Cocofest 2016 - "Colours of Tropics"  sponsored by Empire Group, for non-stop entertainment from August 26-27.
Over the two-day event, participants took part in the Barefoot Run, Asian Battle Ground auditions, beer party and parkour.
A stunning player in parkour show.

A parkour fanatic shows his skills.
A European style beer party attracted many, girls included.
Come evening, the main stage was heated up by international and local artists with the crazy crowd partying till they dropped.
Singer Kelis (U.S.) was on stage and performed nearly 20 songs, including Lil Star, Spaceship, Trick Me, Forever Be, Holiday and Milkshake.
It was the second time singer Samsaya (Norway) has performed in Vietnam, but the first time in Da Nang, where she brought to the show songs such as Sterotype, U & Me, Superhero and First Time.
The crowd enjoying the show.
Trinh Viet Hung, vice general director of Empire Group, said: “Empire Group, as the investor of the Entertainment and Hospitality Hub – Cocobay and the only sponsor of Cocofest 2016, wants to hold this event anually. Thanks to the participants, the artists and the organizers, the show was a success. We believe that Cocofest will attract hundreds of people from all over the world as well as across country to Da Nang”.

Cocofest 2016 Cocobay Danang tourist event
