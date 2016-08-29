cocofest-in-da-nang-attracts-a-crowd-of-10-000

Trinh Viet Hung, vice general director of Empire Group, said: “Empire Group, as the investor of the Entertainment and Hospitality Hub – Cocobay and the only sponsor of Cocofest 2016, wants to hold this event anually. Thanks to the participants, the artists and the organizers, the show was a success. We believe that Cocofest will attract hundreds of people from all over the world as well as across country to Da Nang”.