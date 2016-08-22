International celebs to join first 'Cocofest' in Da Nang

Sponsored

Vietnamese celebs confirmed to join Cocofest 2016, from left to right, top to bottom: Toc Tien, Spacespeakers, Suboi and Noo Phuoc Thinh.

For the first time in Vietnam, the central city of Da Nang will welcome Cocofest, a series of music shows, entertainment and sporting events and food and beverage festivals, from August 26-27.

Quoc Trung, famous Vietnamese producer and Cocofest 2016's general director, announced the official theme of this year's event as "Colours of Tropics", promising the audience exciting performances by both local and international artists.

Big stars such as Kelis (U.S.), Park Gyuri (former leader of Korean girl group Kara), From The Airport (Korea), and DJ T.O.M and Buda from Lulu Rouge (Denmark) will all be performing. From Vietnam, confirmed celebs include Toc Tien, Noo Phuoc Thinh, Suboi, KOP and 1900 Le Theatre.

Singer Kelis will join Cocofest 2016.

The event will start off with a "Barefoot Run" along the beach to promote environmental protection. This will be followed by the "Asian Battle Ground" audition to select a representative from Vietnam to compete at a hip hop competition in October in Malaysia. Cocofest 2016 also promises a free European style beer party and hundreds of other fun activities.

Cocofest is expected to become an anual event in Da Nang, gathering famous Vietnamese and international artists and producers. The event is sponsored by Empire Group and will be held at Cocobay - Southeast Asia's Leading Entertainment and Hospitality Hub in Da Nang.

Located on the road connecting Da Nang and Hoi An, Cocobay stands before a 600 meter-long beach, named by Forbes as one of the six most beautiful beaches in the world. This super complex is also surrounded by two world class golf courses.

Located in Cocobay Da Nang, Coco Skyline Resort offers a youthful and dynamic stay with diverse entertainment available for visitors. It has spacious condotels ranging from 39m2 to 62m2. Coco Skyline Resort accomodates a wide range of customers thanks to its facilities, which include a swimming pool, kid's club, sports club, food and beverage services and high speed internet. Condotel Coco Skyline Resort's investors are guaranteed to earn at least a 12 percent profit each year over an eight year period. SHB Bank is offering loans covering up to 70 percent of the condotels' value over a maximum period of 25 years.

