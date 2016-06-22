VnExpress International
Travel agency fined after Chinese tourist burns Vietnamese money

By Vy An   June 22, 2016 | 03:58 pm GMT+7

Da Nang's Department of Tourism said it will revoke the business license of a travel agency for nine months after an incident involving a group of 25 Chinese tourists on June 14.

The group of Chinese tourists visited Da Nang from June 12 to 16. On June 14, they visited TV Club Bar on Nguyen Chi Thanh Street, Hai Chau District. After paying for the bill, one of the tourists burned Vietnamese money in front of people in the bar. 

chinese-tourist-burns-vietnamese-money-travel-agency-fined-ed

Chinese tourists at the bar on June 14. Photo by Vo Van Trung

The incident was reported to authorities and an investigation into the travel agency was launched.

The department said that the travel agency had violated several regulations, including not having written travel contracts with tourists and failing to manage their activities.

Tran Chi Cuong, deputy director of the department, said the decision had been made to remind travel agencies of their responsibilities to manage foreign tourists’ activities.

