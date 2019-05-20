The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
All section
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Video
Recommendation
A banh mi that slides to the sidewalk in Saigon
4 June 2019
Rice drying a seasonal hazard on Thang Long Boulevard
3 June 2019
Thai ethnic minority woman ekes out a living gathering moss
1 June 2019
Public calls advertising projectors on streets driving distractions, unsafe
31 May 2019
Coconut rice paper a central coastal specialty
31 May 2019
Giant fish ‘eats’ plastic waste in Da Nang environmental appeal
Giant fish ‘eats’ plastic waste in Danang environmental appeal
Giant fish ‘eats’ plastic waste in Da Nang environmental appeal
By
Chau Dong
May 20, 2019 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
A giant goby fish made from bamboo and coconut leaves appears to swallow plastic waste on a beach in an appeal for environmental protection.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
goby
Vietnam environment
Vietnam beach
Danang
Danang beach
plastic waste
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
World famous Hoi An beach disappearing
Japanese equipment makes promising start to cleaning polluted Hanoi river
Long awaited bridge makes your Mekong travel easier
Harvesting weaver ants' eggs in southern Vietnam
Reading:
Giant fish ‘eats’ plastic waste in Da Nang environmental appeal
|
Go
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video