Giant fish ‘eats’ plastic waste in Da Nang environmental appeal

Video
Giant fish ‘eats’ plastic waste in Danang environmental appeal
 
 

By Chau Dong   May 20, 2019 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
A giant goby fish made from bamboo and coconut leaves appears to swallow plastic waste on a beach in an appeal for environmental protection.

Tags:

goby Vietnam environment Vietnam beach Danang Danang beach plastic waste
 
